Anushka Shetty And Kamal Haasan Coming Together For THIS Filmmaker's Project?

Anushka Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Nishabdham, currently seems to be in demand with most filmmakers. We say so because not too long ago, we had reported about director Koratala Siva planning to get her on-board for his highly anticipated movie Acharya. While the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer had approached Kajal Aggarwal, the actress was demanding a huge remuneration. Therefore, Siva and his team decided to sign Anushka.

While the Baahubali heroine is yet to accept Koratala Siva's offer, rumours are now doing the rounds that Anushka may join hands with Kamal Haasan for the sequel of 2006 thriller, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. Yes, you heard that right! According to a report in 123telugu.com, filmmaker Gautham Menon is considering to helm the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. And he apparently wants Ms. Shetty to play the female lead opposite Kamal Haasan.

Though there has been no official announcement regarding the movie or its cast, it is being said that Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu will be produced by Vels Film International and Harris Jayaraj will compose the music for it. Initially, there were reports about Menon and Anushka coming together for a women-centric film but turns out, the latter will be starring in this project with Haasan instead.

If things work out then it won't be the first time that Gautam Menon will be working with Anushka. The two came together for the 2015 action thriller Yennai Arindhaal which featured Ajith in the lead role. The Tamil movie was well-received overall and did pretty good business at the box office.

