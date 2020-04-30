AR Murugadoss To Helm A Women-Centric Project After Vijay's Thalapathy 65?

AR Murugadoss, the popular filmmaker is all set to join hands with Thalapathy Vijay once again, for the upcoming project which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. It is a very crucial project for the director, who is going through a low phase in his career after the underwhelming performance of his last outing Darbar.

As per the latest reports, AR Murugadoss is planning to direct a women-centric project after completing Thalapathy 65. However, the project is not a film, but a web series that will be bankrolled by Murugadoss's production banner. The untitled project will feature O My Kadavule fame Vani Bhojan in the lead role and will be directed by one of the assistants of the Thalapathy 65 director.