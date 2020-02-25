AR Murugadoss To Launch Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay?

Vijay's enthralling acting chops are an unmissable treat for his fans. With the release of his latest movie Master around the corner, fans have something else to look forward to. As per the latest buzz, Jr Vijay will soon debut in the Tamil industry with AR Murugadoss' film.

Rumours say that the director is in search for a new face for his upcoming movie. And apparently, AR Murugadoss had approached Vijay to discuss the film, but the actor refused to take the decision for his son. Talking about Jason Sanjay, he is learning filmmaking in Canada and has also directed a few short films. He has also shared screen space with his father for 'Naan Adicha Thanga Maata' song from the 2009 Tamil film Vettaikaran. Also to be noted that Vijay's daughter Divya Shasha has appeared in a cameo for the climax scene of Theri.

For the uninitiated, the AR Murugadoss has earlier worked with Vijay in Sarkar, Thuppakki and Kaththi, which were blockbusters at the theatres.

AR Murugadoss' last venture Darbar with Superstar Rajinikanth didn't do well as expected at the box office. As for Vijay, he is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie will release on 9th April 2020.