AR Rahman’s Mother Kareema Begum Passes Away; The Music Composer Pays Tribute To His Mom On Twitter

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away today (December 28, 2020) due to age-related ailments. The musician recently paid tribute to his mother by sharing a photo of her on his Twitter handle. Rahman was always close to his mother and often remembered her during his stage performances.

Kareema Begum is survived by her daughter AR Reilhana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar and AR Rahman. She was the wife of late famous music composer RK Shekhar. Her original name was Kasthuri Shekhar. Notably, Rahman was raised by Kareema Begum, after his father died when he was only 9-year-old. The composer always admits that his mother had played a vital role in shaping up his career.

Earlier, in an interview with Chennai Times, AR Rahman had shared an anecdote of his mother. He said, "She has music instincts. Spiritually, she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music. It was her conviction that music is the line for me."

May her soul rest in peace!

