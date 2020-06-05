Are Arya And Sayyeshaa All Set To Become Proud Parents?

Arya and Sayyeshaa are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples of K-Town. Being happily married for a year now, the duo is giving us serious relationship goals with each passing day. With every picture they share on social media, treating their fans with their special moments, they make us believe in love time and again. Well now, it looks like the duo is gearing up to take another big step in their life, as grapevine suggests that Sayyeshaa could be pregnant.

Recently, two videos of the beautiful actress that surfaced on the internet gave rise to the speculations that the Shivaay actress might be pregnant. In the first video, Sayyeshaa looks as if she has put on some weight, whereas in the other video, the actress is seen dressed up in a loose salwar dress, in which her movements seemed slow and light. Sayyeshaa seemingly looked as pretty as ever in the video. Well, fans are on a rejoice mode with many wishing the duo on the special episode of their life. However, there is no confirmation about her pregnancy from her, Arya, or any of their family members so far.

On a related note, Arya and Sayyeshaa met during the shoot of Ganjinikanth, in which the duo played the lead roles. The cupid struck the duo in no time, and they got married on March 10, 2019. On the work front, Sayyeshaa will next be seen in Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy along with Arya.

The two will be sharing screen space for the second time after getting hitched. Though the duo was featured in Suriya-Mohanlal's recent outing Kaappaan, Teddy will mark their full-fledged inclusion essaying the lead roles. Touted to be a sci-fi fantasy, Teddy is bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green. The movie also features Sakshi Agarwal, Sathish, Karunakaran, and Magizh Thirumeni in supporting roles.

