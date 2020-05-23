Article 15 Tamil Remake: Udhayanidhi Stalin To Star In Arunraja Kamaraj’s Directorial Venture?

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin will reportedly be seen in Anunbhav Sinha's Article 15's Tamil remake. As per a report published in India Today, the film will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and will go on floors soon.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Boney Kapoor was in talks with Udhayanidhi Stalin for the Tamil remake. The duo zeroed in on director Arunraja Kamaraj to helm the remake. The pre-production work will begin soon." The official announcement about the same is yet to come.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 is the story of an upper-caste police officer, who fights against the caste-based discrimination and crimes happening in rural parts of India. The film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Talking about Udhayanidhi Stalin, the actor was last seen in Mysskin's thriller film, Psycho. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in key roles. Stalin played a blind musician in Psycho, who follows a killer who kidnaps his girlfriend. The film got a positive response from critics, for showcasing serial killer's point of view with an emotional subplot.

On the other hand, Arunraja Kamaraj made his directorial debut in 2018 with his Tamil sports drama, Kanaa. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj, Darshan and Sivakarthikeyan, the film focuses on a young woman from a small village of Tamil Nadu, who aspires to play cricket for the country.

Coming back to Article 15 Tamil remake update, fans are eager to know the full cast and the official announcement of the project after the lockdown gets over.

