Arun Vijay To Join Hands With Mysskin For His Next?

Arun Vijay, the talented actor is currently on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. As per the latest reports, Arun Vijay is now all set to join hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Mysskin, for the first time in his career. The sources suggest that Mysskin has approached the Mafia actor for his next venture.

If the reports are to be believed, the Psycho directed had narrated an idea to Arun Vijay through a video call, recently. According to the updates, Arun has totally loved the subject and is keen to join hands with the acclaimed filmmaker for the project. If things fall in place, an official announcement on the project will be made in a couple of weeks.