Arun Vijay To Team Up With Director Mysskin For Anjathe 2? Read Deets Inside!

Fans can now rejoice as the prequel of Anjathe is coming soon. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, Mysskin's 2008 movie will have it's second instalment soon. Apparently, Mysskin recently revealed that he had worked on many scripts during the lockdown and also confirmed that his next will be with Arun Vijay in the lead role. It is said that Vijay Raghavendra will be bankrolling the project under his production company All in Pictures. The sequel will mark the 32nd movie of the actor. However, an official confirmation has not been made by the makers about the same.

Mysskin is also said to be in search of other cast for the film. His second directorial venture Anjathe, features Narain, Ajmal Ameer, Prasanna, and Vijaylakshmi. The thriller turned out to be a super hit film and grossed big numbers at the box office.

On a related note, recently, the director made it to the headlines for walking out of Thupparivaalan 2 owing to major differences with the lead actor, Vishal. He subsequently issued a letter to Vishal Film Factory (producers of Thupparivaalan 2) mentioning his conditions to direct the film with the required budget. But, apparently, Vishal didn't accept the provisions and chose to direct the rest of the movie.

On the other hand, Arun Vijay recently appeared in Mafia: Chapter 1 directed by Karthick Naren and bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. With Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead and Prasanna essaying the antagonist, the movie turned out to be a superhit at the theatres. Arun is currently working on a film with Arivazhagan which also stars Regina Cassandra and Stefy Patel. The actor also has Sinam, Zindabaad, Agni Siragugal, and Boxer in the pipeline.

