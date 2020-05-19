    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Arun Vijay To Team Up With Director Mysskin For Anjathe 2? Read Deets Inside!

      By
      |

      Fans can now rejoice as the prequel of Anjathe is coming soon. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, Mysskin's 2008 movie will have it's second instalment soon. Apparently, Mysskin recently revealed that he had worked on many scripts during the lockdown and also confirmed that his next will be with Arun Vijay in the lead role. It is said that Vijay Raghavendra will be bankrolling the project under his production company All in Pictures. The sequel will mark the 32nd movie of the actor. However, an official confirmation has not been made by the makers about the same.

      arun vijay

      Mysskin is also said to be in search of other cast for the film. His second directorial venture Anjathe, features Narain, Ajmal Ameer, Prasanna, and Vijaylakshmi. The thriller turned out to be a super hit film and grossed big numbers at the box office.

      On a related note, recently, the director made it to the headlines for walking out of Thupparivaalan 2 owing to major differences with the lead actor, Vishal. He subsequently issued a letter to Vishal Film Factory (producers of Thupparivaalan 2) mentioning his conditions to direct the film with the required budget. But, apparently, Vishal didn't accept the provisions and chose to direct the rest of the movie.

      On the other hand, Arun Vijay recently appeared in Mafia: Chapter 1 directed by Karthick Naren and bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. With Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead and Prasanna essaying the antagonist, the movie turned out to be a superhit at the theatres. Arun is currently working on a film with Arivazhagan which also stars Regina Cassandra and Stefy Patel. The actor also has Sinam, Zindabaad, Agni Siragugal, and Boxer in the pipeline.

      Arun Vijay Urges Fans Not To Workout Amid Lockdown; Read To Know Why

      Ram Pothineni Requests Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday!

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 17:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X