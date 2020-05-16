Arun Vijay Urges Fans Not To Workout Amid Lockdown; Read To Know Why

The lockdown, imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the country, has indeed made people creative as well as lazy. While many people are enjoying this free time lying on the bed, some others are utilizing the quarantine period for their fitness and to enhance the creativity in them.

Since the lockdown began, many celebrities are indulging themselves in creative work. But simultaneously, they are also focusing on their fitness as many of them shared their workout videos on social media. Amidst all, actor Arun Vijay has surprisingly asked his fans not do workout amid lockdown. Do you know why?

Well, Arun Vijay feels working out without a trainer can harm a person as they cannotjudgewhile doing some heavy weight lifting. Arun Vijay has hurt himself in the past, when he tried to workout without his trainer.

The Saaho actor shared a throwback video on Twitter and wrote, "#throwback Never do this!!! Always check your machines before workout... with that fall, had both my knees swollen for a week... thank god didn't injure my head... lesson learnt ( never workout without supervision or trainer!).. #nightworkout."

#throwback Never do this!!! Always check your machines before workout... with that fall, had both my knees swollen for a week... thank god didn’t injure my head... lesson learnt ( never workout without supervision or trainer!).. #nightworkout pic.twitter.com/ZHL4MzNYn2 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 15, 2020

In this 25-seconds video, Arun Vijay was seen getting hurt after falling off from a height during the workout. The actor said that both his knees got swollen and he was lucky enough for not injuring his head. He posted a video at 4:30 in the morning and fans were just surprised with it. He asked his fans to take care of themselves during workouts.

On a related note, Arun Vijay was last seen in Mafia: Chapter 1. He will next be seen in Agni Siragugal, Vaa Deal, Boxer, Sinam and Zindabaad.