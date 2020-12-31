Aruvaa: Is The Suriya Starring Hari Directorial Shelved?

Aruvaa, the upcoming Suriya starrer which is directed by Hari, has been making headlines for all wrong reasons lately. Earlier, it was rumoured that Suriya has walked out of the project due to creative differences. But now, the grapevines suggests that Aruvaa is shelved, and both the actor and director have moved on to other projects.

The rumours started doing rounds after the makers failed to give an update on Aruvaa, despite the movie being the first one to get launched among Suriya's upcoming films for 2021. After the initial announcement and the pooja ceremony, the Hari directorial never took off.

Later, it was rumoured that Suriya had quit the project due to creative differences. Initially, it was reported that Vikram might replace the actor in Aruvaa. But later, some other sources suggested that Arun Vijay, the popular actor, and brother-in-law of director Hari is now playing the part. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

But, the filmmaker is already working with Arun Vijay on a project. The sources close to Vikram, on the other hand, suggest that he is indeed teaming up with Hari for a mass entertainer. It was also reported that Raashi Khanna, who is the leading lady of Aruvaa, is playing the female lead in the Vikram starrer as well. We hope that the makers will soon clear the air with an official announcement, very soon.

Coming to Suriya's acting career, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting for Gautham Menon's segment in the upcoming anthology web series Navarasa. The talented actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated project Vaadivasal, directed by Vetrimaaran and director Pandiraj's next outing for Sun Pictures.

