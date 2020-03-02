    For Quick Alerts
      Aruvaa: Suriya-Hari Project Gets A New Title!

      Suriyaa, the 'Nadippin Nayakan' of the Tamil film industry is once again joining hands with the hitmaker Hari for an upcoming action thriller. As per the latest updates, the makers have now finalised a title for the movie, which was tentatively titled Suriya 39. The highly anticipated upcoming Suriya-Hari project is now titled as Aruvaa.

      The title of the project was officially revealed by lead actor Suriya and the production banner Studio Green through their respective official social media pages, recently. The project, which marks the actor's 39th outing in Tamil cinema, is said to be an out-and-out action thriller.

      Aruvaa will mark the Soorarai Pottru actor's fifth collaboration with director Hari, who helmed some of the most successful films of his career. According to the latest updates, Malavika Mohanan, the Master actress will essay the female lead opposite Suriya in the project, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with the actor.

      Aruvaa: Suriya-Hari Project Gets A New Title

      If the reports are to be believed, Vadivelu, the senior comedian has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Aruvaa. D Imman will compose the songs and background score for the project. Reportedly, the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project, which is expected to start rolling in April. Aruvaa is slated to hit the theatres for Deepavali 2020.

