    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ashwin Kakumanu Shares Unseen Video Of Thala Ajith Testing Drone!

      By
      |

      Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith is popular amongst masses for his perfection in portraying his characters. The actor is known for having unique hobbies and aeromodelling is one of them. Well, the actor is very passionate towards aeromodelling and the latest unseen video of him is the proof.

      Ajith Kumar

      Recently, actor Ashwin Kakumanu shared an unseen video shot and edited by him, in which Ajith Kumar can be seen testing drones in the runway. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ashwin Kakumanu captioned the video, "Learning to Fly Many years ago, I had the opportunity of joining Ajith sir and Arvind sir (DoP of Dheena )on their aeromodelling sessions. This little video is a glimpse into that session. Interesting how commercial drones have evolved over the years. #AjithKumar #aeromodelling #Drone."

      View this post on Instagram

      Many years ago, I had the opportunity of joining Ajith sir and Arvind sir (DoP of Dheena )on their aeromodelling sessions. This little video is a glimpse into that session. Interesting how commercial drones have evolved over the years. #AjithKumar #aeromodelling #Drone

      A post shared by Ashwin Kakumanu (@ashwinkakumanu) on Jul 12, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT

      In the video, one can see Ajith Kumar looking handsome in black t-shirt and denim. He is sporting a clean-shaven look, sunglasses and his million dollar smile. The video shows how much Thala Ajith is enjoying the session. Thanks to Ashwin Kakumanu for sharing one of the rarest memories of Thala with his fans.

      Talking about Ashwin Kakumanu, the 33-year-old actor made his debut with Gautham Menon's directorial Nadunisi Naaygal (2011) as a supporting actor. He has also been a part of Suriya-starrer 7 Aum Arivu (2011) and Ajith-starrer Mankatha (2011). However, he shot to fame by playing one of the leads in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013). Now, Ashwin Kakumanu will next be seen in Mani Rathnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The makers are currently busy filming the film which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram in the lead role.

      Also Read : Thala Ajith's Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja Drops A Major Hint About The Music Of The Project!

      On the other hand, Ajith will next be seen in Valimai directed by H Vinoth. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

      Also Read : Ajith Turns Hero In Real Life; He And His Team Spray Disinfectant With Drones In Red Zone Areas

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X