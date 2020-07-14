Ashwin Kakumanu Shares Unseen Video Of Thala Ajith Testing Drone!

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith is popular amongst masses for his perfection in portraying his characters. The actor is known for having unique hobbies and aeromodelling is one of them. Well, the actor is very passionate towards aeromodelling and the latest unseen video of him is the proof.

Recently, actor Ashwin Kakumanu shared an unseen video shot and edited by him, in which Ajith Kumar can be seen testing drones in the runway. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ashwin Kakumanu captioned the video, "Learning to Fly Many years ago, I had the opportunity of joining Ajith sir and Arvind sir (DoP of Dheena )on their aeromodelling sessions. This little video is a glimpse into that session. Interesting how commercial drones have evolved over the years. #AjithKumar #aeromodelling #Drone."

In the video, one can see Ajith Kumar looking handsome in black t-shirt and denim. He is sporting a clean-shaven look, sunglasses and his million dollar smile. The video shows how much Thala Ajith is enjoying the session. Thanks to Ashwin Kakumanu for sharing one of the rarest memories of Thala with his fans.

Talking about Ashwin Kakumanu, the 33-year-old actor made his debut with Gautham Menon's directorial Nadunisi Naaygal (2011) as a supporting actor. He has also been a part of Suriya-starrer 7 Aum Arivu (2011) and Ajith-starrer Mankatha (2011). However, he shot to fame by playing one of the leads in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013). Now, Ashwin Kakumanu will next be seen in Mani Rathnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The makers are currently busy filming the film which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram in the lead role.

On the other hand, Ajith will next be seen in Valimai directed by H Vinoth. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

