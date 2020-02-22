    For Quick Alerts
      Baaram Full Movie Leaked Online In HD Print For Download On Day 1 

      National award-winning Tamil film, Baaram has been leaked on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites on the first day of its release. After a delay of 2 years, the dark-social film managed to release this Friday. But now, Priya Krishnaswamy's directorial venture may face loss at the box office due to the leak.

      The makers were eagerly waiting to release the film as it has constantly been getting delayed due to its strong and dark content. Baaram is based on the grave subject of mercy killing.

      Baaram still

      In November 2018, Baaram was premiered in the Indian panorama section of 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa. The film has also won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil at 66th National Film Awards.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
