Balaji Murugadoss’ Emotional Life Story About His Abusive Parents Melts The Contestants’ Hearts

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through its 4th day and all the 16 contestants of the house have been given the task of sharing emotional and inspiring stories from their respective lives. Sharing a very tormenting tale from his personal life, Balaji Murugadoss remembered his abusive parents and their ill-treatment towards him during his childhood.

In the latest promo dropped by Vijay Television, Balaji can be seen breaking down while sharing the story from his life. He revealed that his father used to hit him with a gas tube when he slept. The model turned actor also said that his parents are alcoholic and never attended any of his parent-teacher meetings at school. Other contestants who turned emotional with his story, gave warm hugs to Balaji to show support.

For the uninitiated, Balaji Murugadoss is a model who has been a part of several fashion shows and has even walked the ramp for India's top designers including Manish Malhotra. Talking about his performance in the show, he has been doing quite an impressive job in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. His chit-chats with Rio Raj and Suresh Chakravarthy are gaining the attention of the netizens as well.

As far as nominations are concerned, contestants including Sanam Shetty, Samyuktha Karthik, Rekha and Gabriella Charlton have been nominated for eviction in the first week. Notably, Ramya Pandian has been chosen as the first captain of the show.

