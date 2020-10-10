Balaji Murugadoss: Here’s How The Handsome Hunk Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Has Performed So Far!

The suave contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Balaji Murugadoss has indeed garnered the attention of the mini screen audience, soon after he revealed a tormenting tale from his life. The model-turned-actor revealed about his alcoholic parents and that his father used to beat him up every night with a gas pipe.

He further added that the duo never attended his parent-teacher meetings at school and left him in a hostel. As he broke down, he questioned his parents that if they were not in a condition to take care of their child, why did they give birth to him in the first place.

The very emotional story of his life welled up the eyes of many including the contestants in the house, the audience and a huge number of netizens, who have now started trending the hashtag #BalajiMurugadossArmy as a gesture to support the youngster.

Taking a look at the handsome hunk's performance so far, the contestant has been doing an impressive job in the show. His chit-chats with Suresh Chakravarthy and Rio Raj are indeed one of the entertaining factors among them. Balaji is also a fitness freak and is seen working out in the mini-gym everyday without fail.

Evidently, he is trying to go with the flow, unlike the other contestants who are trying to grab more screen-space with unwanted arguments and by dragging topics that need no attention. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the actor is going on the right track and is definitely one of the promising contestants of the show, who the audience think would go a long way, and might even win the title of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

For the uninitiated, Balaji Murugadoss is a model who has been a part of several fashion shows and has even walked the ramp for India's top designers including Manish Malhotra.

