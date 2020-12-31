Bharathiraja Calls Rajinikanth’s Decision Sensible; Says, ‘For The Fans You Are Important’

Post Rajinikanth's announcement of not joining politics, veteran director Bharathiraja has expressed his support for the Superstar. Calling Thalaiva's decision sensible, the filmmaker through a video message revealed that he was against Rajini's decision to enter politics.

In the video, he said, "You are a spiritual person. God has given you everything as blessings. You need not become a great person by becoming a politician. I want Rajini to remain the same forever. You are genuine and great. You have reached the heights of spirituality. You have made a good decision."

He further added that for the innumerable fans of Rajinikanth, the latter's life and feelings are important. He said, "Your life is important. Your feelings are important. For the fans, you are important."

Bharthiraja also appreciated Rajini fans who supported the actor's decision and did not get disappointed as they were eagerly awaiting his political entry. He added, "I felt proud when Rajini fans did not get agitated. When I saw their interviews, I understood that his fan loves him unconditionally without any expectations. If not, big chaos would have broken out."

For the uninitiated, Bharathiraja and Rajinikanth have earlier worked together in the 1988 film Kodi Parakkuthu. Thalaiva has also been a part of the director's 1977 film 16 Vayathinile that also starred Kamal Haasan and Sridevi.

Coming back to Rajinikanth's announcement, the Superstar took the decision considering his health after getting admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, owing to blood pressure fluctuations. Notably, the fans of Thalaiva were eagerly awaiting his political entry announcement on the eve of New Year. In his announcement, he was seen apologizing to his innumerable fans and followers and people who supported Rajini Makkal Mandram.

On a related note, his film Annaatthe's shoot has been currently halted after a few team members tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Family Didn't Want Him To Join Politics; Reveals Popular Kollywood Actor

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Is Disappointed With Rajinikanth's Decision: To Meet The Annaatthe Actor Soon