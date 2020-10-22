Bhoomi: Jayam Ravi Starrer’s Digital, Satellite Rights Sold To Sun Network; To Premiere On Diwali

Here's big news for all Jayam Ravi fans. If reports are to be believed, the actor's 25th venture Bhoomi's digital and satellite rights have been acquired by the renowned Sun Network for a yet-to-be-revealed amount.

It is said that the makers of the film are all set to release the film on Sun NXT on November 15, whereas the premiere will take place at 6.30 pm on SUN TV on November 14, 2020. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, the makers are expected to announce the release of the film soon.

The film revolves around a youngster who is passionate about agriculture and sets on a mission to help farmers of Tamil Nadu, who are going through a heart-wrenching crisis. South diva Nidhi Agarwal, who is marking her debut in Kollywood with the social drama, will be seen opposite Jayam Ravi.

Interestingly, Bhoomi will mark the third collaboration of director Lakshman and Ravi after the success of superhit movies Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017).

Bollywood star Ronit Roy will play the antagonist in the film, which also features an ensemble cast including Tambi Ramaiah, Dato Radha Ravi, Saranya Ponvannan and Sathish in important roles. Bankrolled by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner Yarco Entertainments, the music for the film has been composed by D Imman.

