    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bhoomi Teaser Out: Jayam Ravi Explains Why We Should Go Back To Our Roots!

      By
      |

      The much-anticipated teaser of Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi has been finally unveiled. As expected the teaser is a complete entertainer that revolves around the concept of agriculture. It shows the actor fighting against the system to support the farmers. As the teaser starts with finding life on Mars, it is likely that the story connects agriculture with the findings.

      Earlier the production company of the film, Home Movie Makers were seen teasing the netizens with count down posters of the teaser.

      Bhoomi

      Bhoomi, helmed by Lakshman, will have the actor essaying the role of a farmer. The movie will mark the third outing of the actor-director duo after Romeo-Juliet(2015) and Bogan(2017). Also, Bhoomi is Jayam Ravi's 25th film. The story, set against a rural backdrop, will focus on agriculture. Interestingly, Bhoomi marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. The movie will also feature Sathish and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

      Recently, Ravi had dropped the 3rd poster of Bhoomi which had received a tremendous response from the audience. The poster has Jayam Ravi on a golden chair with Niddhi Agerwal sitting on the ground. In the background, sacks, a tractor and a wheel of a bullock cart can be seen.

      The lens for the film has been cranked by Dudley while the music has been composed by D Imman who has earlier worked with the actor in Tik Tik Tik, Romeo-Juliet and Bogan. Bhoomi, slated to release on May 1, 2020, is bankrolled by Sujatha Vijaykumar (Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law) under the banner Home Movie Makers.

      On a related note, Jayam Ravi was highly praised for his portrayal in Comali. The actor was seen essaying the role of a 16-year-old school student and a 35-year-old comatose survivor. He will next be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu for a yet-to-be-titled film.

      Read more about: bhoomi bhoomi teaser jayam ravi
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X