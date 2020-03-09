Bhoomi Teaser Out: Jayam Ravi Explains Why We Should Go Back To Our Roots!

The much-anticipated teaser of Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi has been finally unveiled. As expected the teaser is a complete entertainer that revolves around the concept of agriculture. It shows the actor fighting against the system to support the farmers. As the teaser starts with finding life on Mars, it is likely that the story connects agriculture with the findings.

Earlier the production company of the film, Home Movie Makers were seen teasing the netizens with count down posters of the teaser.

Bhoomi, helmed by Lakshman, will have the actor essaying the role of a farmer. The movie will mark the third outing of the actor-director duo after Romeo-Juliet(2015) and Bogan(2017). Also, Bhoomi is Jayam Ravi's 25th film. The story, set against a rural backdrop, will focus on agriculture. Interestingly, Bhoomi marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. The movie will also feature Sathish and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Recently, Ravi had dropped the 3rd poster of Bhoomi which had received a tremendous response from the audience. The poster has Jayam Ravi on a golden chair with Niddhi Agerwal sitting on the ground. In the background, sacks, a tractor and a wheel of a bullock cart can be seen.

The lens for the film has been cranked by Dudley while the music has been composed by D Imman who has earlier worked with the actor in Tik Tik Tik, Romeo-Juliet and Bogan. Bhoomi, slated to release on May 1, 2020, is bankrolled by Sujatha Vijaykumar (Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law) under the banner Home Movie Makers.

On a related note, Jayam Ravi was highly praised for his portrayal in Comali. The actor was seen essaying the role of a 16-year-old school student and a 35-year-old comatose survivor. He will next be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu for a yet-to-be-titled film.