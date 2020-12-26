Bhoomi Trailer Out: Jayam Ravi’s 25th Venture Is All About Going Back To The Roots!

The highly awaited trailer of Bhoomi is out. The film directed by Romeo Juliet fame Lakshman is based on the subject of agriculture. Interestingly, the film marks the 25th venture of the popular actor Jayam Ravi.

In the trailer released today, the actor as Bhoominathan aka Bhoomi can be seen playing a young man who leaves behind a career as an astronaut to become a farmer. The trailer shows Jayam fighting the wrongdoings of corporates and politicians to support agriculture and the co-farmers. Set against the rural background, the film will have Jayam Ravi in a never-seen-before avatar.

Sharing the trailer on his social media handle, Jayam tweeted, "It's time to get back to your roots. #Bhoomi Trailer is OUT now. Movie releasing on Jan 14 on @DisneyplusHSVIP #BhoomiOnPongal "

Recently, while announcing the OTT release of Bhoomi on Pongal 2021 on Disney+Hotstar, the actor issued a statement saying that the film is a milestone in his career. He wrote, "Besides being my 25th project and one that's close to my heart for that reason, it also joins the list of movies released in the 'time of COVID'. As much as I was looking forward to watching this movie with my dear fans in theatres, the universe had other plans by helping me pay tribute to them by bringing Bhoomi into their homes. I am excited along with Disney+ Hotstar to be a part of all your Pongal 2021 celebrations right in the heart of your homes."

For the uninitiated, the movie will mark the third outing of the actor with director Lakshman after Romeo-Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017). Starring Nidhhi Agerwal in a key role, Bhoomi is backed by Sujatha Vijaykumar (Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law) under her production banner Home Movie Makers.

Also Read: Jayam Ravi Starrer Bhoomi To Release On Pongal 2021 On Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi To Go The Direct OTT Way?