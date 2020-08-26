Bigg Boss Aarav To Tie The Knot With 'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' Actress Raahei?

Aarav, the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil first season, is reportedly all set to tie the knot. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor will soon get married to Raahei, the Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha fame actress. According to the latest updates, Aarav and Raahei will enter the wedlock on September 6, 2020.

The rumour mills suggest that the wedding, which is expected to be a private ceremony, will be held at a private hotel in Chennai in the presence of family members and close friends. However, the authenticity of these reports is still unknown, as both Aarav and Raahei have not released an official statement yet.

But, the wedding news has come out as a great shock for the Bigg Boss Tamil fans, especially the audiences who loved the great chemistry of Aarav and actress Oviya Helen. Earlier, it was rumoured that the duo is in a serious relationship, but the duo constantly denied the reports and stated that they are just good friends.