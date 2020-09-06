Bigg Boss Fame Arav Nafeez Ties The Knot With Raahei

Arav Nafeez, who rose to fame with the Bigg Boss Tamil show, recently tied the knot with actress Raahei. Arav and Raahei entered the wedlock in a low-key ceremony held at Chennai, on Sunday (September 6, 2020). The wedding ceremony, which was a private affair, took place at 11 AM.

As per the reports, Arav and Raahei's wedding was attended by the family members and a few close friends, including the actor's Bigg Boss housemates. Raahei looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga for the wedding ceremony, and later in a maroon lehenga for the reception. Arav, on the other hand, was seen in an ivory sherwani set for the wedding, and black ensemble for the reception.

According to the sources, Arav's close friends, including the Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 housemates Harish Kalyan, Snehan, Ganesh Venkatram, Suja Varunee, Gayathri Raghuram, Shakthi Vasudevan, Vaiyapuri, Kaajal Pasupathi, and Harathi Ganesh, attended the wedding ceremony. Oviya Helen, as expected, gave the ceremony a miss.