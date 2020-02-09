Bigg Boss Fame Mahat Raghavendra Tied The Knot With His Long-time Girlfriend Prachi Mishra

Actor Mahat Raghavendra recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Prachi Mishra. The private ceremony of the Ex-Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestant was attended by close family members and friends from the Kollywood film industry. The lovely couple shared their wedding pictures on social media whilst thanking all their fans and well-wishers.

Mahat wrote, “And FINALLY!!! MARRIED to @mishraprachi on 01/02/2020 There was just only LOVE around me through out! I was just in love with my wedding THE NEXT BEAUTIFUL CHAPTER OF MY LIFE! #excited THANK YOU FOR ALL THE WISHES & LOVE!” (sic)

The lovely couple first announced their engagement on April 17, 2019. This was followed by a beachside wedding which took place on February 1, 2020. For the uninitiated, Mahat’s wife Prachi Mishra is a former Miss India Earth pageant winner and is also an actress, model, and entrepreneur. Check out the lovely wedding pictures and posts here:

Mahat also penned an emotional note dedicated to Prachi a day ahead of the wedding. He shared a collage of pictures and wrote, “When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all-learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU @mishraprachi”

