Bigg Boss Fame Vanitha Vijaykumar To Get Hitched On June 27? Here’s The Truth!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Vanitha Vijaykumar recently made it to the headlines for her revelation about Thalapathy Vijay. The actress, who started her career starring opposite Vijay in the 1995 film Chandralekha, revealed that the Bigil actor had refused to shoot for the song 'Allah Un Aanai' from the film, as he hated the costume given to him. The Thalapathy fans were evidently not impressed with the unexpected disclosure, and came in support of the actor on social media.

Well now, Vanitha has grabbed all the attention of the netizens for a good reason. As per a wedding card, which has gone viral on social media the daughter of senior actor Vijaykumar, is gearing up to tie the knot on June 27. The invitation has the groom's name as Peter Paul and the wedding is set to happen in Chennai. However, an official confirmation has not been made by the actress or her family about the same.

As per a leading entertainment portal, if the wedding card has anything to do with reality, the actress will enter the wedlock for the third time. She was married to Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for 5 years. The duo got divorced due to reasons best known to them. The actress got remarried to a businessman from Hyderabad, but went on to part ways after 4 years of their wedding. The couple has a daughter, while Vanitha has a son and a daughter from her first wedding.

The Manikkam actress rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan. The 39-year-old Vanitha became a household name as she impressed the audience with her straightforward persona in the reality show. She is currently a part of the hit celebrity cookery show Cooku with Comali.

