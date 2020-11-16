Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Losliya’s Father Mariyanesan Passes Away; Fans Mourn His Demise

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Losliya's father Mariyanesan passed away yesterday (November 15). The reports suggest that he had passed away due to a heart attack. Well, Mariyanesan's sudden demise has indeed shocked the Tamil film industry as well as the fans of Losliya. Many netizens mourned Mariyanesan on Twitter.

See tweets here:

"We are here to inform that our beloved Losliya's father passed away in Canada. May his soul Rest In Peace . We will be with you #Losliya . Stay strong . #LosliyaFans #LosliyaArmy pray for him and our losliya family.. #RIPMariyanesan sir."

"Stay Strong #Losliya Hear after you only the back bone of your family, so be strong always, my deep condolences to her family and friends 😢😢🙏🙏, may his soul rest in peace 🙏 #RIPMariyanesan."

"Let the departed soul Rest in peace. Our prayers are with #Losliya & Family to stay strong. #RIPMariyanesan."

"My heartfelt condolences to losliya and her family #Losliya #BiggBossTamil3."

Talking about Mariyanesan, he had entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house during the freeze task. When he met Losliya, he had shown his wrath to Losliya for having a love triangle with Kavin and Sakshi. He had not even treated director and co-contestant Cheran with respect.

For the unversed, Losliya Mariyanesan is a Sri Lankan television presenter. She was one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. On the professional front, she is all set to feature in Tamil film Friendship opposite Harbhajan Singh.

May Mariyanesan's soul rest in peace!