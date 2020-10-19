Bigg Boss Tamil 3rd Week Voting Process: How To Vote For Suresh Chakravarthy, Aari And Others?

After the exit of senior actress Rekha from Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the mini screen audiences are waiting for the third-week nomination process. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, a majority of contestants have chosen Suresh Chakravarthy and Aari for the week's nomination.

Contestants including VJ Archana, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shivani Narayanan, Ramya Pandian and Somsekhar were seen nominating Aari citing that he was interfering too much by advising others. Interestingly, Aari was heard saying that he has only advised Aajeedh and nobody else. On the other hand, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj and Aari were seen nominating Suresh Chakavarthy stating that he is trying to create a sympathy track to garner the attention of the audience. Notably, the senior actor was seen engaging in arguments with Velmurugan, Aajeedh Khalique, Rio Raj and Ramya Pandian during the last week.

On a related note, the contestants will have to nominate any housemate and tell Bigg Boss in the confession room stating the reason for the same.

Nominations This Week

Suresh Chakravarthy

Aari

(Other contestant names are yet to be revealed)

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• The users have to install the Disney+ Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using their email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users will have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the voting line closes on Saturday at midnight.

