Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aajeedh Khalique To Get Evicted From Kamal Haasan Show?
The mini-screen audiences are awaiting the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, where Kamal Haasan will join the 10 contestants inside the house. If you may recall, the last weekend witnessed one of the high voltage episodes of the show, with the Ulaganayagan slamming contestants for playing a safe game.
Surprisingly, two contestants of the Anbu group namely Nisha Aranthangi and Jithan Ramesh were eliminated in the 10th week.
Aajeedh Khalique To Get Eliminated?
As the Saturday episode is around the corner, the fans and followers of the show are speculating who will get eliminated this week. Let us tell you that a total of 7 contestants have been nominated this time including Aajeedh Khalique, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Archana Chandhoke, Rio Raj, Shivani Narayanan and Som Shekar. Well, as per reports, Aajeedh will be evicted in the weekend episode of the show. Reportedly, the young talented singer has received the least votes this week. On the other hand, we hear that Aari and Rio will be saved in the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.
Aajeedh’s Performance So Far
Talking about Aajeedh's performance so far, his presence inside the house was highly slammed by the netizens as they believed ex-contestants including Sanam Shetty, Suresh Chakravarthy and Nisha entertained the audience more than him and therefore were more deserving to be in the house. On the other hand, mini-screen audiences many times felt that Aajeedh took quite a lot of time to open up and mingle with housemates, which might be one of the reasons why he received least votes this week.
Aajeedh’s Rendition Garnered Appreciation
Another section of people has been loving him, especially for his surprise renditions during tasks and cute camaraderie with Gabriella Charlton. His act of taking a stand for himself was much appreciated. His performance in the recent chicken poultry task was average.
As rumours of his exit go viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch what unfolds in the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.
Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 And Its Host Kamal Haasan Slammed By CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
Yashika Aannand Reveals About Her Relationship With Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant Balaji Murugadoss