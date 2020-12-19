Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aajeedh Khalique To Get Evicted From Kamal Haasan Show?

Aajeedh Khalique To Get Eliminated?

As the Saturday episode is around the corner, the fans and followers of the show are speculating who will get eliminated this week. Let us tell you that a total of 7 contestants have been nominated this time including Aajeedh Khalique, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Archana Chandhoke, Rio Raj, Shivani Narayanan and Som Shekar. Well, as per reports, Aajeedh will be evicted in the weekend episode of the show. Reportedly, the young talented singer has received the least votes this week. On the other hand, we hear that Aari and Rio will be saved in the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Aajeedh’s Performance So Far

Talking about Aajeedh's performance so far, his presence inside the house was highly slammed by the netizens as they believed ex-contestants including Sanam Shetty, Suresh Chakravarthy and Nisha entertained the audience more than him and therefore were more deserving to be in the house. On the other hand, mini-screen audiences many times felt that Aajeedh took quite a lot of time to open up and mingle with housemates, which might be one of the reasons why he received least votes this week.

Aajeedh’s Rendition Garnered Appreciation

Another section of people has been loving him, especially for his surprise renditions during tasks and cute camaraderie with Gabriella Charlton. His act of taking a stand for himself was much appreciated. His performance in the recent chicken poultry task was average.

As rumours of his exit go viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch what unfolds in the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.