Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna And Rio Raj Engage In A Verbal Brawl For First Position In Task

Post the sudden exit of Archana Chandhoke from Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the mini-screen audiences are now witnessing a ball task in the show. The nine contestants remaining in the house have been divided into 2 groups. The contestants are required to catch different sizes of balls from a pipe so as to score in the task.

To give it a twist, the housemates were informed that a few red balls will also be sent to them which if touched will lead to negative scores.

Though the task started with a positive note, with contestants appreciating each other for their gameplay, looks like Bigg Boss is going to bring in a new twist to the game with a ranking task, which is evidently going to disturb the atmosphere of the house. In the process, the contestants will have to stand near rank stands from 1 to 9 according to their performance in the ball task. As per the latest promo dropped by the makers of the telecasting channel, Rio and Aari will engage in a high-voltage verbal brawl for the first position in the task.

In the promo, the duo can be seen criticizing each other for their performance and stating why they deserve to be in the number 1 position. With the promo going viral on social media, the netizens are slamming Rio for not supporting Som Shekar, who according to them has performed better than the former. Another section of social media users thinks that Rio is bothered after the exit of his good friends Jithan Ramesh, Aranthangi Nisha and Archana Chandhoke, and needs to calm down in order to play well.

On a related note, out of the nine contestants, five including Aajeedh, Aari, Anitha Sampath, Gabriella Charlton and Shivani Narayanan have been nominated this week. Notably, Balaji Murugadoss is the current captain of the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath & Others?

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss Might Get THIS Special Power For His Performance In Poultry Task