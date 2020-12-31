Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna’s Family Enters The Show; Daughter Riya Wins Internet With Her Cuteness

The 13th week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has indeed been an emotional one. The family members of contestants including Shivani Narayanan, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar, Rio Raj were seen entering the house in the previous episode.

As per the three promos dropped by the telecasting channel today, the families of Gabriella Charlton, Aajeedh Khalique and Aari Arjuna will mark their entry in today's episode (December 31, 2020).

Well now, what has attracted the attention of the fans and followers of the Kamal Haasan show is Aari's promo that shows his wife Nadhiya and daughter Riya entering the show. In the promo, Riya can be seen roaming around the house as Aari follows her to know if she has entered alone as a part of some task. To Bigg Boss' command to bring her mother from the confession room, Riya quickly responds saying, "Yenna?" (What?), which indeed won the hearts of netizens.

The adorable little one with other contestants was seen giving a warm welcome to Nadhiya. Well, with her cute expressions and fearless response to Bigg Boss, Riya has garnered huge attention from the netizens, who can't get enough of her and are eagerly waiting for the Thursday episode of the show.

On the other hand, while interacting with Aari, wife Nadhiya revealed that she was surprised as she didn't see a change in his behavior inside the Bigg Boss house. She said, "You are playing well. What I liked is that you don't hurt anyone. I liked it the most. You haven't changed. I couldn't see a difference. I was like ok not bad. One doesn't need to be fake here."

Let us tell you that Aari Arjuna has a huge fan following on social media. The actor best known for films including Nedunchalai, Alekha is one of the probable finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

