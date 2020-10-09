Bigg Boss Tamil 4: After Anitha Sampath, Sanam Shetty Gets Triggered In The Show!

The mini-screen audience have been witnessing high drama in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 since day 2. Apparently, Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy were caught in a war of words, after the former alleged that the senior actor insulted newsreaders by saying that they spit while reading news. He had reportedly said that 'they' (didn't mention the word newsreader) spit while talking. Further, Suresh decided to quit the cooking team, of which Anitha is also a part of.

Well now, looks like Sanam Shetty too is getting slowly triggered in the show. Recently, she was seen arguing with Rekha, who is the current captain of the cooking team. Sanam was apparently not happy with the senior actress who cooked food in her absence. An evidently irked Sanam also expressed her disapproval while sharing a stove in the kitchen, and questioned Rekha for chiding her. Though the actress had later apologized to Sanam, the diva was not happy and criticized her for being sarcastic as she said, 'Sorry Madam'.

Balaji Murugadoss was also slammed for interfering in the duo's matter. To this, an upset Balaji said, "Please don't ask me to do anything. I won't come to the kitchen anymore. I am going." Later, Sanam calls him back and says, "Each person is arguing with me and declaring that they are quitting the kitchen team. Please understand.You should only speak when you know all the things related to it. How does it show me when you are going out of the team saying that you do not want to be a part of it because of me? Suresh anna also tried to leave in a similar way. Am I a villain?" Well, Sanam's new reaction is a hot topic among netizens, who are wondering if she is trying to create a fuss to garner the audience's attention.

