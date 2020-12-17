Bigg Boss Tamil 4 And Its Host Kamal Haasan Slammed By CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Days after Kamal Haasan's tweet alleging that corruption of officials happens under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has now hit back at the senior actor and his show Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Saying that neither the actor-turned-politician nor his show is doing any good to the society, especially to the people of Tamil Nadu, the minister criticized the Ulaganayagan and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saying that children are getting spoiled after watching it.

During his media interaction in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur, Palaniswami said, "At the age of 70 he is doing Bigg Boss. What is there in the show? He is not doing any good for the people. Instead, he is spoiling families and children by telecasting such a show. There will be no development in the state if that person hosting Bigg Boss becomes a politician. His remarks should not be taken seriously."(sic)

Notably, Kamal Haasan in his tweet had questioned unaccounted money seized by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption during their recent raid in government offices. Reportedly, 33 government officials have been arrested for corruption since October 2020 in Tamil Nadu.

Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the show currently has 10 contestants inside the house including Aajeedh, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Archana Chandhoke, Balaji Murugadoss, Gabriella Charlton, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar, Rio Raj and Shivani Narayanan.

