Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha Rejects Housemates’ Offer To Take Up 10th Position For Her Performance In Call Center Task

The previous episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw the end of the call center task, which took at least 2 weeks to complete. The 14 contestants inside the house (Samyuktha was eliminated last week) were divided into two groups and were required to take up the roles of call center executives and callers, and vice-versa. In the task, callers were asked to choose any one executive and clear their query about subjects that are relevant to the house.

Well now, as per the latest promo, Bigg Boss has asked the contestants to assemble in the garden area, wherein stands with numbers 1 to 13 are kept. The housemates will require to discuss among themselves and state why they deserve to be in the position chosen by them. As per the promo, the evaluation will be done according to their performances in the call center task.

After a long discussion and a few disagreements, the contestants stood near each stand that signified their position in the house. During the process, when Anitha Sampath stood in the second position, housemates were seen requesting her to take up the tenth position. An evidently disappointed Anitha rejected the offer and declared that she is not a part of the task. She said, "I won't stand. You people are changing my position each time. Leave me. I am not even a candidate. Why should I stand, when I do not have a position here."

Let us tell you that Anitha Samapath's performance in the recent call center task was highly appreciated as she roasted Rio Raj for his stand and for promoting groupism in the house. While other contestants took the task very lightly, the popular newsreader was the only one who indeed understood the aim of the task and was successful in annoying Rio. Several netizens were highly impressed with the contestant's performance and also showered Anitha with love on social media.

