Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha Sampath Calls Kamal Haasan 'Partial', Gets Trolled By The Netizens

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has now grabbed the attention with contestant Anitha Sampath's statements against the host, Kamal Haasan. After her interaction with Kamal Haasan in the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Anitha Sampath went on to call the host 'partial' and complained that he is not giving her the space to share her perspectives.

Later during her interaction with Bigg Boss, Anitha even went on to say that she wants to nominate Kamal Haasan for this week's eliminations, as he is not being a good host. This has not gone well with a group of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 viewers, who took to social media to troll the newsreader. However, another section also came out in support of Anitha Sampath.

How come some1 comment on #AnithaSampath like this. People have lost their minds. i feel today she was actually right. but it was KH who mistook it . I think he should watch the episodes properly b4 his episode. — Jayashree (@Jayashreev89) November 15, 2020

To the unversed, Kamal Haasan was pointing out the mistakes of Anitha Sampath in the weekend episode. But, the newsreader lost her cool after the veteran actor stopped her from talking about her issues with Rio Raj and others, saying she is over-explaining things. In the last episode, Kamal Haasan had already advised her to not concentrate on how her actions are projected on camera, He had suggested her to stay true to herself and play the hame.

However, this hasn't gone well with Anitha Sampath, who went on to state that Kamal Haasan is being partial. Later during her interaction with Bigg Boss, Anitha even went on to say that she wants to nominate Kamal Haasan for this week's eliminations, as he did not give her space when she was talking and was cornering her.

Also Read: