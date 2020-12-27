Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha Sampath To Enter Secret Room After The Elimination Process?

The mini-screen audiences are all set to witness the 12th week elimination process of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Five contestants including Aari Arjuna, Shivani Narayanan, Anitha Sampath, Aajeedh Khalique and Gabriella Charlton were nominated for the elimination this time. Let us tell you that Aari was saved from the process in the Saturday (December 26, 2020) episode of the show.

Well, with 4 contestants remaining in the danger zone, looks like Anitha Sampath might bid goodbye to the show. As per social media buzz, the popular newsreader will be evicted this week. A few speculations and reports also suggest that Anitha, after her exit in the Sunday episode of the show might enter the secret room. With the rumours about her secret room entry going on, a few Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analysts have confirmed that Anitha is not a part of any task and indeed will be eliminated as per the standard process. If true, Anitha will become the tenth contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Being one of the strongest contestants of the season, the fans and followers of the beautiful diva are disappointed with the news. Another section of social media users has slammed the makers for eliminating her and saving contestants like Shivani and Aajeedh, who according to them are weaker than Anitha. If you may recall, the makers of the show were earlier criticized after the elimination of contestants like Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha Karthik, Sanam Shetty and Archana Chandhoke, who in fact were strong contestants of the season.

Let us tell you that Anitha was time and again appreciated by Kamal Haasan for questioning injustice happening inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. She was also appreciated for her bold take on topics concerning society, which she had talked about during different tasks and challenges.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha Sampath To Get Eliminated This Week?

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna Is The New Captain Of The House!