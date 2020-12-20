Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana Chandhoke To Enter Secret Room After Her Exit From The House?

Post speculations about Archana Chandhoke's exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 4, looks like the netizens have diverted their attention to a new buzz on social media. A few rumours and reports suggest that the popular host, after her exit in the Sunday episode of the show might enter the secret room very soon.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the same, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analysts have confirmed that Archana will not enter the secret room and will be evicted as per the usual process. Let us tell you that being one of the strongest players in the show, the mini-screen audiences are surprised with the rumour about her eviction. A section of social media users has also slammed the makers for eliminating strong contestants including Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha Karthik, Sanam Shetty and now Archana Chandhoke and for keeping 'weak' players like Gabriella and Aajeedh inside the house.

It is to be noted that Archana will become the 9th contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Also, she was chosen the captain for the week after her performance in the previous chicken poultry task. Archana, who entered the house on Day 11 could only survive for 66 days inside. Her gameplay in tasks and Anbu (love) strategies for other contestants, had garnered constructive criticism from host Kamal Haasan.

On a related note, Aari Arjuna and Rio Raj were saved in the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The other nominated contestants this week include Anitha Sampath, Shivani Narayanan and Som Shekar.

