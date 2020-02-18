Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Audition And Registration Starts; Here's How You Can Join

After the blockbuster response to Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, the makers are all set to launch Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 on a grand scale. Previous three seasons were hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan.

Bigg Boss Tamil is based on the Dutch reality show, Big Brother. The only difference between these two is commoners are a part of the Indian version of Big Brother.

Every year Bigg Boss Tamil makers release an online registration form to enroll as the common man contestant in the house. So for Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the procedure will be as similar to the previous seasons.

Here are the details of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 audition and registration

Bigg Boss Tamil Criteria

The enroller must be an Indian citizen with proper proof of citizenship.

The physical and mental condition of the enroller should be healthy.

An enroller should not have any criminal background.

Procedure Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Audition And Registration

The enrollers need to download and install the Voot App from Google Play Store.

The enrollers need to sign up in the Voot App.

Find Bigg Boss Tamil Season and explore the Registration.

The registration form needs to be filled up with all your minds.

Upload the audition video using the providing section for it.

In the declaration section, beside 'I Agree', you will need to enable the checkbox button.

Undergoing the quick revision, go for form submission.

You will receive notification from the officials of Bigg Boss Tamil regarding your selection.

Key Points

The selection will mostly depend on the audition video that you submitted during registration.

The audition video should be within the size limit of 50MB and 3 minutes long.

The video must not skip the genuine and to the point information of yourself and your skills.

Well, the above information is based on last season's procedure. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 registration details will be out soon.