Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss’ Graceful Dance Moves In The Show Win The Internet!

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Balaji Murugadoss enjoys a decent fan following, thanks to his massive stints inside the house. The model-turned-actor has been garnering the attention of the mini-screen audiences with his emotional life stories and straightforwardness in the house. His growing proximity with Shivani Narayanan was also one of the hot topics on social media recently.

Well now, Balaji has grabbed eyeballs with his cool dude avatar in the show. Apparently, during a recent task given by Bigg Boss, the actor was seen supporting his rival Sanam Shetty and her teammates Nisha Aranthangi and Anitha Sampath. Balaji Murugadoss was seen flaunting some graceful moves during the task while the two were counting for a time task. The duo was also seen following his simple yet graceful moves. Interestingly, Balaji was also seen cheering up Shivani Narayanan as he danced with her in the washroom area.

Check out the tweets here!

Go and watch yesterday's episode kiddo. He was standing with anitha and nisha ( Sanam's team) and was having fun with them till Sanam came. #BiggBossTamil4 #BalajiMurugaDoss #TeamBala https://t.co/PAHGZR3OWG pic.twitter.com/o1jIbu101C — BirdSetFree (@girlwithwingsss) November 18, 2020

This was nyc♥️♥️♥️ wen #balaji realised #shivani is hurt,he made her cool 😍😍😍😍 they r such a sweet combo actually.. combo nna it can b friendship as well😍 #shivaninarayanan #BalajiMurugaDoss #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/p17kCN367W — Balaji Shivani addict (@shivani_army) November 18, 2020

#Balaji was the one who was with #Anitha when everyone isolated her, despite knowing that she can snap at anytime. It is one of the kindest & noblest thing to support somebody who's depressed& lonely and that is HUMANITY ,not just preaching "ANBU"#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil — Aruna.J 💫 (@AJstwitz) November 17, 2020

Let us tell you that in the ongoing luxury budget task, 15 contestants in the house have been split into 5 groups with 3 members each. Two members of each group will have to individually keep a track of seconds and minutes of a clock by standing in a prop kept outside the house, while the other member will make sure that all the works listed in the notice board are completed by the housemates in the given period of time.

The team will have to calculate three hours of time in their respective turns during the whole task. The team with the most accurate timing calculation will be chosen as the winner. On the other hand, failing to do the task will result in losing points from the luxury budget.

Notably, Aajeedh is the new captain of the house.

