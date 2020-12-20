Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss Might Get THIS Special Power For His Performance In Poultry Task

Balaji Murugadoss is one of the probable finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. His stints and strategies inside the house have been getting huge appreciation and it is one of the reasons why he is a favourite of mini-screen audiences. Well, recently in the chicken poultry task, the youngster was seen collecting more money than the other contestants.

After the result of the luxury budget task was out, Bigg Boss announced that Balaji will be given a special power for his performance.

With several wondering about the special power, we hear that the young actor will be given an immunity card. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Balaji will be given an immunity card to save himself or any other contestant, who he wants to save during the upcoming elimination. It is to be noted that Balaji has not been nominated since two weeks and therefore giving him an immunity card might not make much difference to his game.

On the other hand, one cannot rule out the chances of him getting a special power to become the captain of the house after Archana's exit this week. With innumerable speculations going rife about his special power, his fans and followers are expecting Kamal Haasan to reveal the same in Sunday's episode of the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil 4's nomination this week, Aari Arjuna and Rio Raj have been saved from elimination. The other nominated contestants include Aajeedh Khalique, Shivani Narayanan, Anitha Sampath, Archana Chandhoke and Som Shekar.

