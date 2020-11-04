Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Bigil Fame Indraja Robo Shankar To Enter The House As Wild Card Contestant?

After the entry of wild card contestants Archana Chandhoke and singer Suchitra, yet another popular personality is gearing up to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil co-star Indraja Robo Shankar will soon enter the house as the third wild card contestant of the season. If true, the talented actress will join the remaining housemates during the upcoming weekend.

Daughter of actor Robo Shankar, Indraja as Vembu had impressed the audience with her portrayal as one of the soccer players in Bigil. Vijay's sequence with her received praises at the theatres. Apparently, Thalapathy mimicking Indraja to provoke her during the soccer match was one of the highlights of the sports action film helmed by Atlee. Well, fans and followers of the actress are excited and are hoping that the rumour turns out to be true.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through its fifth week with 16 contestants in the house. The house is going through the popular courtroom task, which requires each contestant to come up with issues happening in the house, which they think needs to be acknowledged.

Talking about the nominations, a total of 7 contestants have been nominated this time including Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Archana Chandhoke, Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty, Som Shekar and Suresh Chakravarthy. Last weekend, the show saw the exit of singer Velmurugan and entry of Suchitra, who was indeed able to shake things up on the show as stated earlier during her interaction with Kamal Haasan. Notably, Samyuktha Karthik is the new captain of the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss Stands Against Suresh Chakravarthy, Supports Sanam Shetty

Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here's How To Vote For Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke And Others