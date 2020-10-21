Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant Ramya Pandian Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Bold Scenes In Mugilan

Ramya Pandian has been impressing fans with her helpful nature and brilliant performance in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. But on the other hand, she surprised everyone with her appearance in the recently released teaser of ZEE5's new Tamil web series Mugilan.

A couple of days ago, the makers released the teaser of Ramya Pandian's first web series, Mugilan on social media. Also starring Karthik Raj in the lead role, the teaser of the upcoming thriller made fans excited for the web series. However, one thing which caught everyone's attention was Ramya's bold scenes with Karthik.

Well, Ramya's intimate avatar has indeed set the internet on fire, and fans can't stop gushing over her bold act. Apart from that, Karthik Raj's gangster avatar impressed fans, as they praised him for the same on social media. For the unversed, Mugilan shows the socio-political events that led to the rise of one of the most dreaded gangsters of Tamil Nadu in the late 1970s. The web series will be streaming on ZEE5 from October 30, 2020.

Coming back to Ramya Pandian, the actress is known for her performances in movies like Joker and Aan Devathai. She will next be seen in a couple of untitled projects which are being produced under 2D Entertainment and Thirukumaran Entertainment respectively. Ramya also featured in reality shows like Cooku with Comali and Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Season 9. For Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 4, she is reportedly charging Rs 2 lakh per episode.

