Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Contestants Allege Sanam Shetty Faked Concern During The Grand Premiere

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is going through its 2nd day and the show has already become the hot topic of the town. Though it was earlier announced that there would not be any nomination or elimination in the first week of the season, a trial nomination was held on Monday.

In the process, each contestant was required to choose 4 contestants with regard to their connectivity with them. Out of the four, the contestant was supposed to select two who they could easily connect with, and the other two who they felt discomfort with. All the 16 contestants took turns and cited their reasons, while also giving heart stamps to the connected ones and broken heart stamps to the unconnected ones.

The process also saw differences in opinion between Shivani Narayanan- Samyuktha Karthik and Shivani Narayanan-Sanam Shetty. Well interestingly, a few including Jithan Ramesh and Gabriella Charlton gave a broken heart to Sanam stating that they felt she was expressing her fake concern towards them during the grand premiere of the show (October 4, 2020). Jithan said, "First day, when I entered the house, she was serving food for people, greeting everyone. I think she has watched all the seasons of the show during the 14 days quarantine period (before entering the show). I don't know but I feel she is trying to cover up people. Seems fishy to me."

On the other hand, Gabriella said, "The gestures of Sanam seemed like she was acting. I feel she is playing her game. It is not natural. There is artificiality. Therefore I give her a broken heart."

To the uninitiated, Sanam Shetty entered second in the show during the grand premiere after Rio Raj. She was seen welcoming each and every contestant during their respective entry and blending with them easily. Well, only time will prove if Sanam was indeed playing the game or was being genuinely friendly with her inmates.

On a related note, Ramya Pandian has been chosen as the captain of the house for the first week.

