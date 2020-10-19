Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Salary: Here’s How Much Ramya Pandian, Shivani And Others Are Charging

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through its third week. Notably, senior actress Rekha became the first and latest contestant to get evicted from the show. The house is now left with 15 contestants and the rift and competition between them is getting tougher with each passing day.

Let us tell you that the makers have chosen a majority of popular faces from the entertainment industry (both TV and film), which has indeed garnered the attention of the mini screen audiences. Interestingly, contestants including Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj, Shivani Narayanan are charging a whopping amount for the show and their fee per episode will shock you for sure.

Recent grapevine suggests that contestants Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aari, Jithan Ramesh, Rio Raj and Aranthangi Nisha are charging Rs 2 lakh per episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. For the uninitiated, these actors and comedians best known for their films, daily soaps and reality shows have a huge fan following on social media as well.

Models including Sanam Shetty, Samyuktha Karthik, Balaji Murugadoss are receiving an amount between Rs 1- 1.5 lakh per episode. Interestingly, senior actor Suresh Chakravarthy and singer Velmurugan are also charging a similar amount for each episode. The other contestants- Anitha Sampath, Gabriella Charlton, Somsekhar and Aajeedh Khalique are said to be charging Rs 1 lakh each per episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Though a list of the contestants' salary is doing the rounds on social media, no official confirmation about the same is given by the makers of the reality show as of now.

On a related note, the third-week nominations of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will take place today and already the promo of the same is going viral on social media. Who do you think will get more votes during the nomination? Let us know in the comment section below.

