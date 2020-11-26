Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Taken Out Due To Cyclone Nivar; Stay Out For 4 Hours

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house has reportedly been affected by Cyclone Nivar, which has hit the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. As per the latest updates, the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants were taken out of the house for almost 4 hours, as Cyclone Nivar has caused some minor damages.

According to the sources close to Bigg Boss Tamil 4 show, the contestants were moved out of the house for renovation purposes. Even though there is no major damage, the Bigg Boss house was affected by a minor flood and needed maintenance. The sources confirmed that the contestants were not allowed to use mobile phones, and followed all the house rules.

It has also been confirmed that the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants were moved out of the house, following all the COVID-19 safety guidelines. However, it has been confirmed that the Kamal Haasan-hosted show is indeed affected by Cyclone Nivar, which will be reflected in the content that will be aired in the upcoming days.

As per the reports, it was the release of water from the Chembarabakkan dam, which caused the minor flood that affected the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. According to the sources, the contestants got really worried about the flood and requested Bigg Boss to take them out of the house at the earliest. The Bigg Boss creative team and Star Vijay channel team then decided to take out the contestants to a hotel nearby, until the issue is resolved.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty And Rio's Fight Over Friendship Topic Becomes Fodder For Memes

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Was Archana's Demand To Reveal Balaji Murugadoss' Tattoo A Hint For Shivani?