Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here Are Live Updates From The Grand Premiere Of Kamal Haasan Show!

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has begun on Vijay TV with much fanfare. The host of the reality show, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan will be bringing in the new season with full-on entertainment and drama into the living rooms of the mini-screen audiences.

It is to be noted that the 16 contestants of the show have been quarantined and also have tested negative for COVID-19 tests before their entry. A team of expert doctors will be monitoring the contestants with regular body checkups once they are inside the house.

Interestingly, the makers have chosen some well-known faces from the TV-film industry and also a few controversial contestants for the show.

Live Updates

The first contestant of the show- Rio Raj

Fantin Rio Raj aka Rio Raj is an actor and a Video Jockey. He is best known for his role in the 2017 film Sathriyan directed by SR Prabhakaran. His upcoming release Plan Panni Pannanum's release has been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown

Kamal appreciates the COVID-19 warriors and expresses gratitude towards their respective services.

Ulaganayagan introduces a live audience. The audience will now be able to join the show via video conferencing.

Kamal Haasan gives a tour of the newly designed BB house including the confession room, living room, washrooms, gym, play area, kitchen, incoming phone booth and jail.

A sneak-peek of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house!

Grand premiere promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4!

Let us tell you that the usual episodes of the show will be telecast on Vijay TV from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm displaying the daily activities and tasks of the contestants. Kamal Haasan will join the contestants during the weekend episodes- Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, wherein he will be seen hosting the show with his candid chit-chats and serious take on the issues inside the house. Apart from Vijay TV, the audience can also feast their eyes on the show with the Disney Plus Hotstar app.