Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here’s How To Vote For Shivani Narayanan, Gabriella Charlton And Others

The 13th week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has begun with the nomination process. Bigg Boss announced the second open nomination of the season which required the contestants to nominate any two housemates while in the living area, rather than going to the confession room.

A total of 5 contestants including Shivani Naryanan, Aajeedh Khalique, Ramya Pandian, Gabriella Charlton and Som Shekar were nominated. Aari Arjuna, the current captain of the house was excused from the process.

Notably, Ramya Pandian nominated Aajeedh and Gabriella by referring to them as less-competitive. Rio Raj nominated Ramya stating she is one of the strongest contestants in the house and her survival in the house is a risk for him. On the other hand, Som Shekar nominated Aajeedh and Shivani saying that the two still need to show up their potential. Aajeedh was also nominated by Shivani and Gabriella.

On a related note, a total of 8 contestants are now remaining inside the house. The last weekend of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw the exit of Anitha Sampath.

Nominations This Week

Aajeedh

Shivani Narayanan

Gabriella Charlton

Ramya Pandian

Som Shekar

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

Aajeedh: 8367796801

Shivani Narayanan: 8367796813

Gabriella Charlton: 8367796805

Ramya Pandian: 8367796808

Som Shekar: 8367796814

