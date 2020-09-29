Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here’s The List Of Almost Finalised Contestants With Their Pictures!

4 more days to go and the mini-screen audience will witness the premiere of the highly-awaited reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The show will be presented by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who has garnered appreciation for his hosting skills in the previous season.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the contestants, what we hear now is that the 14 contestants including 2 wild-card entrants are currently in quarantine period after their respective COVID-19 tests came out negative.

It is to be noted that the 2 entrants will join the other contestants only during subsequent episodes. The makers have reportedly chosen popular and a few controversial contestants for the upcoming season. As per sources, given contestants have been confirmed for Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Rio Raj

VJ Archana / Archana Chandhoke

Anitha Sampath

Aranthangi Nisha

Rekha

Balaji Murugadoss

Jithan Ramesh

Aari

Ramya Pandiyan

Aajeedh Khalique

Shivani Narayanan

Sanam Shetty

Gabriella Charlton

Kiran Rathod

Reportedly, a team of expert doctors will be monitoring the contestants with frequent body and temperature checkups. For the uninitiated, the show will be conducted following several norms and regulations proposed by the state and central government.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will have its usual episodes from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm which will display the daily activities and tasks of the contestants. Kamal Haasan will join the contestants on weekend episodes (Saturday and Sunday) to encourage, appreciate and even have serious conversations on the issues happening inside the house. The weekend episode will be telecast at 9 pm on Vijay Television.

Well, the promo release of the show featuring Kamal Haasan has indeed garnered appreciation and the audience can't wait to watch the popular show as it premieres this Sunday (October 4, 2020) at 6 pm.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Announces Premiere Of The Show On October 4!

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Wins The Internet With His Graceful Moves In The New Promo!