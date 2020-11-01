Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here’s What Netizens Feel About Suchitra’s Entry As Wild Card Contestant

The day has finally come. After a lot of speculations about Suchitra's inclusion in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the singer will be finally entering the show today (November 1). In the promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, the host of the popular reality show Kamal Haasan can be seen welcoming her.

In the promo, Suchitra tells Kamal, "Looks like the competition is tougher this time compared to the other season. I might step in and shake things a little bit." Later, a cheerful Suchitra is seen marking her massive entry in the house that surprises many including Suresh Chakravarthy, Archana Chandhoke and Rio Raj.

Here's The Promo

Several netizens are excited and are looking forward to watching her in the upcoming episodes as she meets the other contestants in the house today. Interestingly, yet another promo has been dropped by the makers, wherein Suchitra opines about the behavior of the housemates with different emojis. With the singer and former RJ being one of the straight forward personality of the entertainment industry, netizens are expecting some spitter-spatter happening in the house in the days to come.

Check out what netizens feel about Suchitra's entry!

Sabaash👏 seriyana poti🎉

All those who thought Archana was ruling . . Are introduced to Suchitra . . Idk if she will be good or bad but for sure she'll give everyone a tough fight. You are dominating? Well the original player ✌️😂 — Neha Dyas (@NehaDyas) November 1, 2020

Welcome suchi ❤ eppadi irunthinga paaka rombo kastama iruku. Hope u going to be game changer ✌ — Edwin❤Rajkumar (@edwinraj87) November 1, 2020

Inimae...neriya sandai edir pakalam..archana cannot boss around....anotherrr boss women is joining in😅😅😅😅 Archana and gang needs to step back😌😌😌 — 💘💖Uthra💖💘 (@UthraSankar) November 1, 2020

Everyones reaction is ultimate!!!



Sambavam iruku#BiggBossTamil4 — Vinayak (@AcpVinayak) November 1, 2020

On a related note, Suchitra recently took to her social media handle to rubbish a few rumours about her getting scared in the hotel room, wherein she was kept to undergo quarantine period. Sharing a picture from her hotel room she wrote, "I'm having to post this to dispel some myths. Please do not believe rumours that I'm scared in my room or am loitering outside. I assure you guys. I'm safe, happy and being taken care of really well. And with this who would ever complain." Well, the message to her fans and followers indeed hinted towards her entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. They were seen wishing her the best and also expressed their support before entering the show.

