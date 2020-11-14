Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Housemates Celebrate Diwali With Festive Spirit

The latest episode of Kamal Haasan's show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 showed housemates dressed up in traditional outfits to celebrate Diwali 2020. In the latest episode, Archana Chandhoke reminded other housemates about the Diwali week and asked everyone to concentrate on the celebration.

After that, housemates get dressed up in traditional clothes and sang Deepavali songs with joy. Interestingly, Bigg Boss asked housemates to play the spin wheel task and eventually, they won some gifts. After the game, housemates burst crackers, groove on DJ music and ate sweets. Notably, Bigg Boss arranged a grand dinner for the housemates.

Well, it was indeed a celebratory for the contestants, as they had witnessed a major fight between Anitha Sampath and Aari Arjuna earlier in the day. Apparently, Anitha, who handles the ration, had expressed her displeasure with Samyuktha for taking a lemon from the fridge. After being asked by Anitha, Samyuktha revealed that Aranthangi Nisha also takes lemons quite frequently. Later Aari and Anitha had a major fight over the same issue.

Apart from that, Bigg Boss also sent a special cake for a birthday girl Sanam Shetty. Interestingly, her loved ones made a video compilation of wishes for her. The housemates too sang some birthday songs for Sanam and celebrated her special day on a grand scale.

Well, the fight over lemon has become a hot topic on social media. Hence, it will be interesting to see host Kamal Haasan's take over the issue in weekend episodes.