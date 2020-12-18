Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Is Archana Chandhoke The Next To Get Eliminated From Kamal Haasan’s Show?

Looks like Archana Chandhoke is the next to get eliminated after the exit of good friends Nisha Aranthangi and Jithan Ramesh from Bigg Boss Tamil 4. In what looked like breaking apart of the 'Anbu' group last week with the elimination of the two key members, the latest speculations suggest that Archana might bid goodbye to the show this week.

Out of the nominated contestants including Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Archana, Aajeedh, Rio Raj, Shivani Narayanan and Som Shekar, the popular host is said to have received the least votes so far. Reportedly, Aajeedh is the second contestant from the bottom of the list.

It is to be noted that her gameplay in tasks and Anbu (love) strategies for other contestants, had garnered constructive criticism from host Kamal Haasan.

Talking about her performance last week, Archana was appreciated for her plan of action in the chicken poultry task. The actress was also seen engaging in a verbal brawl with her friends Som and Rio Raj during the task, as she disagreed with their strategies. Archana was even seen shouting her lungs out at Som for throwing her picture on the floor out of anger.

On the other hand, she has been chosen for the captainship task along with Ramya Pandian and Balaji Murugadoss, after being nominated as one of the best performers in the luxury budget task. As per the latest promo, she will be winning the task to become the captain for the 11th week. Interestingly, this will mark her second innings as captain after Week 4.

Well, with the speculations going rife on social media, only the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will unveil the reality about Archana's exit.

