Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Is Som Shekar Getting Evicted This Week?

After the exit of singer Velmurugan, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting the upcoming weekend of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. A total of 7 contestants have been nominated this time.

Contestants including Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke, Anitha Sampath, Sanam Shetty, Balaji Murugadoss, Som Shekar and Suresh Chakravarthy were nominated for elimination in the Monday episode. In the process, contestants were required to nominate any housemate and inform Bigg Boss in the confession room, stating the reason for the same.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the elimination which is going to be held in the weekend episode when Kamal Haasan joins the contestants, we hear that Som Shekar might be evicted from the house this time. A few Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analysts on social media have revealed that the actor-model is currently in danger zone. It is also said that one of the strongest contestants of the show, Suresh Chakravarthy is on the second last position in the list.

Talking about Som Shekar's performance so far, he was supposed to become the captain in the last captainship task. Apparently, he along with Balaji Murugadoss and Samyuktha Karthik were chosen for the task. The trio were required to collect as many balls as possible, which were thrown by the housemates, in the given time. Som Shekar collected the most number of balls during the task, but Balaji's game strategy of giving his balls with Samyuktha failed the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) trainer.

Talking about his connection with other housemates, Som is a good friend to Anitha Sampath, Ramya Pandian and Archana Chandhoke. In the previous week, most of them had nominated the actor for not being active during tasks. Well, nothing is official and we will have to wait and watch to know the truth behind the ongoing buzz.

